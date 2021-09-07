HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,934 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $295.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $296.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

