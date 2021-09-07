Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.74. 1,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 376,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.