Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Down 3.7%

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.27. 4,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 993,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

