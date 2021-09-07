Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HFG remained flat at $GBX 1,164 ($15.21) on Tuesday. 10,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,506. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 986 ($12.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,298 ($16.96). The stock has a market cap of £956.42 million and a P/E ratio of 24.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,132 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

