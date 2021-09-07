Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,132.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132 ($14.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,198 ($15.65). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,164 ($15.21), with a volume of 55,811 shares trading hands.

HFG has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £956.42 million and a PE ratio of 24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,132 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.55.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.