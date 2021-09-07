Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,132.00

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,132 ($14.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,198 ($15.65). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,164 ($15.21), with a volume of 55,811 shares trading hands.

HFG has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £956.42 million and a PE ratio of 24.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,132 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.55.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

