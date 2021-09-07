Hippo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 37,483 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 793% compared to the typical volume of 4,198 call options.

HIPO stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. 690,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,210. Hippo has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $15.05.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

