Hive Trading Up 41.7% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $309.91 million and approximately $176.84 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001390 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 395,299,380 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

