Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 60 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of CHF 76.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale began coverage on Holcim in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim stock remained flat at $$11.35 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,933. Holcim has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.