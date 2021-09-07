HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

NYSE HFC opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

