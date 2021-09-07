Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Down 1.3%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 227.98 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). Approximately 81,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 264,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.04).

BOWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £392.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.18.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

