Homrich & Berg Acquires 439 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $265.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $194.51 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.