Homrich & Berg Buys 492 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $228.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day moving average of $225.72. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.