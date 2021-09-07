Homrich & Berg Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 220.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $937.28 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $900.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

