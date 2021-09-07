Homrich & Berg Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

