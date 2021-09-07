Hord Hits Market Capitalization of $13.43 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Hord has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $13.43 million and $1.04 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00195393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.54 or 0.07594304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.86 or 0.99958799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00921631 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

