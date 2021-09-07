Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report sales of $59.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $57.90 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $242.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $783.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $185,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

