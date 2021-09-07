Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $42.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.

HRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HRL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 91,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,234. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

