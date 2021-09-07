Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $42.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s current price.
HRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.
HRL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 91,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,234. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
