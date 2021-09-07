HSBC (LON:HSBA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $424.08

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.08 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 384.20 ($5.02). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 387.25 ($5.06), with a volume of 7,820,758 shares.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

Get HSBC alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 424.08. The firm has a market cap of £79.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.