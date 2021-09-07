HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. 54,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

