HTMLCOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,823.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $22,823.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000117 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

