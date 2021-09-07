HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.08.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $9.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $694.83. 3,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

