HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $9.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $694.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $625.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $715.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

