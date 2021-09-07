HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $750.00 at Stifel Europe

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Europe from $650.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Europe’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

Shares of HUBS traded down $19.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $684.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.59 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $260.79 and a fifty-two week high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in HubSpot by 258.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $19,775,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

