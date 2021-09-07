Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $482.35.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.71. The stock had a trading volume of 548,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.32 and its 200-day moving average is $427.83. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

