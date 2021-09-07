Humanscape Market Capitalization Achieves $71.49 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $71.49 million and $21.16 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00149694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00742679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044475 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.