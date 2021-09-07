Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Shares Down 5.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 10,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 13,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

