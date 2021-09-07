Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Trimmed by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 2.4% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

HII traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,423. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

