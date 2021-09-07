Huobi BTC Price Tops $46,523.33 on Top Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $46,523.33 or 0.98817151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and $44.37 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00133193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00182861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07103442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.41 or 1.00002551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.00725920 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

