Hush (HUSH) Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Hush has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,712.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00290065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00149174 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00174016 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.