HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $0.81

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $36.65 million and $8.15 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,847.52 or 0.99989413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.97 or 0.00875030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.60 or 0.00443087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00319238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00065024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005097 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

