HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $355,092.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00151792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00748612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044830 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

