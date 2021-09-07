I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.10 million and $4,618.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.27 or 0.00440326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00978505 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,092,309 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.