IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of IBEX worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

