ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,230.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81), with a volume of 229888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,188 ($15.52).

The stock has a market cap of £829.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,071.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

