Ideaology 1-Day Volume Tops $280,363.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $280,363.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,131 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

