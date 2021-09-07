IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.06

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 2457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $574,004 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

