Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,007,723 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $272,992,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 252,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

