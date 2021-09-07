Illuvium (ILV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.88 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $486.33 or 0.01047991 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $308.74 million and approximately $47.88 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00129670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00179502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.84 or 0.07201385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.08 or 0.99902009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00891367 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.