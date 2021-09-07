Illuvium (ILV) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $530.02 or 0.01037521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $336.47 million and $47.76 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00195393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.54 or 0.07594304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.86 or 0.99958799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00921631 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.