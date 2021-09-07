imbrex (REX) Price Up 57.2% Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. imbrex has a total market cap of $115,645.11 and approximately $25.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, imbrex has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00148104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.00729431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043068 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

