Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Up 7.1%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 1,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Immatics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Immatics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.