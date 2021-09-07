Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its target price lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s current price.

IMUX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 53.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391,501 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 111.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 41.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

