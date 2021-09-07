Impossible Finance Price Tops $2.93 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $359,866.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00006109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00175740 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.22 or 0.07888939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,392.69 or 1.01044097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00886924 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.