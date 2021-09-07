Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70,715.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $70,715.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00006157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00129159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00175748 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.90 or 0.07349973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.33 or 1.00381272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00887431 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

