Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.32. 50,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 90,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

