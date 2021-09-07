Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.95

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 224299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after buying an additional 509,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 203,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.