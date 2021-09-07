Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €36.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €36.50 ($42.94) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFXA. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.22 ($46.14).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

