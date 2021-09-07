Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce $3.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.10 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

