ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.30 ($14.47).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.