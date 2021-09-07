Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.84

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $40,016,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.