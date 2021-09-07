Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.84

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.84 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.
About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.
